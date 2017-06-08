App
Jun 08, 2017 01:27 PM IST |

TRAI's new broadcasting norms could lower your monthly cable/DTH bill by 20-30%

Cable and DTH operators' bills will be cheaper according to the new pricing structure by TRAI.

TRAI's new broadcasting norms could lower your monthly cable/DTH bill by 20-30%

Moneycontrol News

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI's) new broadcasting and cable services pricing structure released in March could help subscribers save 20-30 percent on their monthly cable or direct-to-home (DTH) bills.

Here are the details of the new norms, exclusive of taxes on a per month basis.

> As per the new norms, broadcasters (cable and DTH operators) will have to declare the MRP of a-la-carte (individual) pay channels per month to the subscribers.

> The first bouquet of up to 100 SD (Standard Definition) channels will have to be charged a maximum of Rs 130. Currently, subscribers pay Rs 200-30o.

> For more than 100 channels, the subscriber can avail packages -- 25 channels per package -- paying an additional amount not exceeding Rs 20.

> The broadcasters can offer bouquets (a bundle of pay channels) calculating the individual MRPs of the channels and giving a minimum discount of 85 percent.

> The price of a channel in the bouquet can not exceed Rs 19 thereby making it affordable. A customer wanting to subscribe to that channel, will have to pay separately.

With price limitations in place, the expensive bundling offers by DTH operators cease to exist, giving subscribers an upper hand.

The subscribers can get a variety of channels at discounted prices. The Tariff Order has given broadcaster time till May to comply with the order.

