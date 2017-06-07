Train service to Rajasthan hit by MP protests

The agitation by farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district has affected train service to Rajasthan , with many trains cancelled or diverted.Trains passing through the Ratlam Railway Division in MP were affected by the protest, the North-West Railways spokesperson said.

The Udaipur-Indore Express (19330) was cancelled while the journey of the Indore-Udaipur (19329) coming from Indore was terminated at Zora Railway Station.The Ratlam-Udaipur Express (19327) was terminated at a station between Ratlam and Neemuch.

The official said that the Jaipur-Bandra Express (09723) was diverted and will reach its destination through the Chhittorgarh-Kota- Ratlam route, while the Ratlam-Bhilwara DEMU (79301) departing today and Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU(79302) departing on June 8 have been cancelled.The Jodhpur-Indore Express (14801) will be terminated at Chhittorgarh and the Indore-Jodhpur Express (14802) will ply from Chhittorgarh instead of Indore, the spokesperson said.