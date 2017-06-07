App
Jun 07, 2017 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Train service to Rajasthan hit by MP protests

The farmers agitation in Madhya Pradesh hits train service to neighboring Rajasthan.

The agitation by farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district has affected train service to Rajasthan , with many trains cancelled or diverted.Trains passing through the Ratlam Railway Division in MP were affected by the protest, the North-West Railways spokesperson said.

The Udaipur-Indore Express (19330) was cancelled while the journey of the Indore-Udaipur (19329) coming from Indore was terminated at Zora Railway Station.The Ratlam-Udaipur Express (19327) was terminated at a station between Ratlam and Neemuch.

The official said that the Jaipur-Bandra Express (09723) was diverted and will reach its destination through the Chhittorgarh-Kota- Ratlam route, while the Ratlam-Bhilwara DEMU (79301) departing today and Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU(79302) departing on June 8 have been cancelled.The Jodhpur-Indore Express (14801) will be terminated at Chhittorgarh and the Indore-Jodhpur Express (14802) will ply from Chhittorgarh instead of Indore, the spokesperson said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

