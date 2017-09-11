Sep 11, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI
Train engine derails at Chennai railway station
A rail engine proceeding to the yard derailed at the Egmore railway station here today but none was injured, Southern Railway officials said.
The incident happened on Platform no. 1 when the engine proceeding to the yard derailed, they said.However, no one was injured in the incident nor was there any disruption in rail traffic, officials said, adding that restoration work was on.