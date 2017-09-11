App
Sep 11, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Train engine derails at Chennai railway station

The incident happened on Platform no. 1 when the engine proceeding to the yard derailed, they said.

A rail engine proceeding to the yard derailed at the Egmore railway station here today but none was injured, Southern Railway officials said.

The incident happened on Platform no. 1 when the engine proceeding to the yard derailed, they said.

However, no one was injured in the incident nor was there any disruption in rail traffic, officials said, adding that restoration work was on.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Train derails

