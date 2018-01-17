App
Jan 17, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trai report on mobile service quality of telcos by January-end

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will also come out with its views on rules of tariff assessment by next week.

Telecom regulator Trai will release its assessment on quality of mobile services benchmarked to the new call drop rules by January-end, Chairman R S Sharma said today.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will also come out with its views on rules of tariff assessment by next week.

It is currently holding consultations with stakeholders for finalising its inputs for the New Telecom Policy (being crafted by Telecom Department) and an open house discussion will be held in Bangalore next week.

Trai hopes to send to the telecom department its inputs on NTP by first week of February, Sharma told reporters on sidelines of an open house discussion here today.

