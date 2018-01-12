App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRAI cuts ISD incoming call termination charge to 30 paise/minute

The revised charge will be effective from February 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Friday cut the termination charge on incoming international calls to 30 paise per minute from 53 paise. Termination charge is payable to the local operator on whose network the call terminates and is paid by the international operator from whose network the call has originated.  The revised charge will be effective from February 1.

Moneycontrol was the first to break the news that the telecom regulator was set to halve the charge to between 25 paise and 30 paise per minute in a report on Thursday.

International calls on mobile networks face competition from calls on Internet-based over-the-top applications like WhatsApp and FaceTime. The latter cost little since voice on Internet goes in the form of data and such calls are not charged separately but form part of the cost incurred on buying the data pack.

TRAI had raised the international termination charges to 53 paise per minute from 40 paise in February 2015 while cutting the mobile termination charges to 14 paise per minute from 20 paise per minute. The regulator further cut the mobile termination charge to 6 paise in its September 19, 2017 order while leaving the subject of revising international termination charges open to further deliberations.

related news

The regulator’s September 19 document on regulations on domestic charges had specified it would issue a separate regulation on the issue.

TRAI’s latest step would go down well with the likes of AT&T and Verizon who had opposed the hike last time. Needless to say, most of the Indian operators would be unhappy, coming as it does, less than four months after the cut in mobile termination charges.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Telecom #Telecom Authority of India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.