Traffic woes: Mumbai adds 700 vehicles every day on its roads

Mumbai has added a staggering 10 lakh registered vehicles on its roads in the last five years during 2012-2017, reports The Times of India. The city currently has 32 lakh registered vehicles plying on the roads.

Interestingly, it took the city about 20 years to cross its first 1 million vehicle mark when it touched 10.29 lakh vehicles in 2000-01 from 3.2 lakh vehicles in 1980-81. However, the next 10 lakh vehicles was achieved in half that period when it reached 20.28 lakh vehicles in 2011-12.

The astounding jump in numbers can be attributed to increased disposable income, attractive installment facilities available at the time of purchase, better manufacturing methods resulting in higher production numbers among others.

However, experts are alarmed by the rapid pace at which the vehicles have been added on to the roads. Given the fact that the city took about years to grow from one million to two million vehicles in 11 years and from two million to three million in about five years, they believe the next million could come up in fewer years.

Adding to the list of woes is the length of the roads in the city, which at 2,000 kilometres has remained unchanged for many years.

According to a research conducted by Mumbai Environmental Social Network, two-wheelers saw the highest growth in numbers which was followed by app-based taxis and school buses in the recent years.

“The study indicates how the two-wheeler population is growing phenomenally. The number of two wheelers will soon be double the number of private cars on roads. At present, the private car population is close to 10 lakh while two-wheelers have crossed 18 lakh,” transport expert Ashok Datar was quoted by The Times of India.

Adding that such swift rise in the number of two-wheelers in the city could turn ‘disastrous’ for the city Datar stated that increase in the number of app-based taxis may be provide some relief to the city.

Many youngsters, who would have otherwise purchased cars, are shifting to travelling by aggregator cabs—mainly by Ola Share or Uber Pool—and this could restrict the growth of private cars to some extent," he said.

At the same time, activist Sunil Mone placed his emphasis on increasing public transport services such as introduction of new buses, better metro services in order to encourage public to use their services.

"We need to introduce more buses, encourage travel by taxis over private cars and also have a good metro rail service, which is likely to take the burden off the roads in the near future. The Metro will connect from Colaba to Dahisar and Thane," Mone was quoted by TOI.

Another problem linked to increasing car is parking space. With about 700 vehicles added on to the roads every day, the maximum city is facing maximum parking issues.