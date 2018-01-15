App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Traffic woes: Mumbai adds 700 vehicles every day on its roads

Experts are alarmed by the rapid pace at which the vehicles have been added on to the roads.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai has added a staggering 10 lakh registered vehicles on its roads in the last five years during 2012-2017, reports The Times of India. The city currently has 32 lakh registered vehicles plying on the roads.

Interestingly, it took the city about 20 years to cross its first 1 million vehicle mark when it touched 10.29 lakh vehicles in 2000-01 from 3.2 lakh vehicles in 1980-81. However, the next 10 lakh vehicles was achieved in half that period when it reached 20.28 lakh vehicles in 2011-12.

The astounding jump in numbers can be attributed to increased disposable income, attractive installment facilities available at the time of purchase, better manufacturing methods resulting in higher production numbers among others.

However, experts are alarmed by the rapid pace at which the vehicles have been added on to the roads. Given the fact that the city took about years to grow from one million to two million vehicles in 11 years and from two million to three million in about five years, they believe the next million could come up in fewer years.

related news

Adding to the list of woes is the length of the roads in the city, which at 2,000 kilometres has remained unchanged for many years.

According to a research conducted by Mumbai Environmental Social Network, two-wheelers saw the highest growth in numbers which was followed by app-based taxis and school buses in the recent years.

“The study indicates how the two-wheeler population is growing phenomenally. The number of two wheelers will soon be double the number of private cars on roads. At present, the private car population is close to 10 lakh while two-wheelers have crossed 18 lakh,” transport expert Ashok Datar was quoted by The Times of India.

Adding that such swift rise in the number of two-wheelers in the city could turn ‘disastrous’ for the city Datar stated that increase in the number of app-based taxis may be provide some relief to the city.

Many youngsters, who would have otherwise purchased cars, are shifting to travelling by aggregator cabs—mainly by Ola Share or Uber Pool—and this could restrict the growth of private cars to some extent," he said.

At the same time, activist Sunil Mone placed his emphasis on increasing public transport services such as introduction of new buses, better metro services in order to encourage public to use their services.

"We need to introduce more buses, encourage travel by taxis over private cars and also have a good metro rail service, which is likely to take the burden off the roads in the near future. The Metro will connect from Colaba to Dahisar and Thane," Mone was quoted by TOI.

Another problem linked to increasing car is parking space. With about 700 vehicles added on to the roads every day, the maximum city is facing maximum parking issues.

 

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.