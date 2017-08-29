Town Planning Department is 'hopeless': Nitin Gadkari
Incidentally, the state Town Planning Department comes under the Urban Development ministry, a portfolio held by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself.
Calling the Town Planning Department "hopeless" and "good for nothing", Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said an outside agency should be hired to chalk out a development plan for Pune.
Looking at the current pace of development of the city, a new vision was necessary, he said.
"The Town Planning Department is a hopeless department... the department is good for nothing...There is a need to employ agencies like Singapore Planning Authority to chalk out a better development plan for the city.
"If we rely on Town Planning Department, the plan will never materialise as I haven't seen such a hopeless organisation in my life," the BJP leader said, speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a flyover here."If you decide to employ an outside agency to chalk out the development plan, I am sure the chief minister will give his approval," he said.