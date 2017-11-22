Torrent Power accounts for maximum political funding to BJP & Congress: Report

From 2011-2012 to 2015-2016, national political parties have received crores of donation from Gujarat, according to an Association of Democratic Reforms report.

The report points that Torrent Power is at top position in donating to India's biggest political parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC). Out of the two, Torrent Power gives more donations to BJP than to Congress.

The firm, from its Ahmedabad centre, has contributed more than Rs 13 crores to BJP (Rs 13,62,50,000) in the last five years and over Rs 5 crores to Congress (Rs 5,50,00,000).

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Healthcare, are also among the biggest donors to both BJP and Congress.

In the last five years, while BJP has received Rs 80.45 crores, Congress has come second with a collection of Rs 14.09 crores. Other parties, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Communist Party of India (CPI), claim to have not received any donations.

(Source: ADR)

In 2012-2013, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister, BJP recorded the highest donation collection of Rs 45.33 crores.

BJP has aced the donation collection in Gujarat with a whopping 88.69 percent contribution from business setups, totalling Rs 71.35 crore. Individuals, too, have generously contributed to the party with a total collection of Rs 8.77 crore.

(Source: ADR)

However, Congress is far behind in this race. Businesses have only contributed around Rs 13 crore and individuals have contributed less than a crore to the party.

BJP has been the ruling party for more than two decades and in this period has received 2,186 donations in total. The report finds, "Donations received by BJP from Gujarat is 471% higher than the total donations received by other national parties from Gujarat during the same period."

Not just this, the donations to BJP have been accounted for in a proper way.

The top 10 firms that have donated to the party have had no trouble in declaring their Permanent Account Number (PAN) details whereas some of the business centres of the Congress' top 10 contributors did not declare their PAN details.

However, if the total contributions are taken into account, 77.35 percent of Congress party donors have declared their PAN details and only 59.19 percent of BJP party donors have declared their PAN.

Donations are made to political parties by business setups, individuals, unions and can be done anonymously if the contribution is below Rs 2,000. These donations help the parties fund their campaigning, etc.