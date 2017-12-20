'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' on Bill Gates' inspiration list for 2017

Bollywood movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ was one among the most inspirational things he experienced in 2017, said billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. The co-founder of Microsoft made this revelation on Tuesday through a post on his Twitter account.



1/ There’s no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed…

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

In a series of tweets, Gates gave an overall assessment of the year that is about to end in a couple of weeks. Terming 2017 as a ‘tough year’ Gates stated that even with all its challenges the year also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress.

The seven tweets that he shared included various events from across the planet. It ranged from a story about a young man becoming the first ever graduate from his family to the rising popularity of ‘extreme reading’ among students.

But what could make Indians proud was the fact that the story that was placed second on Bill Gates's list was about Bollywood movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ that starred Akshay Kumar and Bhoomi Pednekar. Gates said that the love story educated sent a strong message about the sanitation challenges India faces. “3/ “Toilet: A Love Story,” a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge.” his tweet read.

Released in last August, the movie was one of the biggest hits in the industry. The movie that came at a time when the central government was aggressively going forward with its ‘Swachh Bharat mission’ gave the message of the need to eradicate the problem of open defecation especially in rural India. It narrated the story of a newly-wed couple and the challenges they face in their hometown which does not have any toilets at home.

As per various reports, over 50 crore Indian and around 90 crore people across the globe lack access to basic sanitation facility, putting them exposed to several health risks.