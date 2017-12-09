App
Dec 09, 2017 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

To protest water woes, Gajadi village in Gujarat boycotts election

Zero voting was recorded at Gajadi village in Morbi district of Gujarat on Saturday as the locals, fed up with water shortage, boycotted polling.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

While long lines were seen outside polling booths in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the first phase of Assembly polls, none among the 1,000 registered voters in Gajadi turned up to cast vote, officials said.

While long lines were seen outside polling booths in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the first phase of Assembly polls, none among the 1,000 registered voters in Gajadi turned up to cast vote, officials said.

The village, though situated in Tankara tehsil of Morbi, comes under Kalavad constituency of Jamnagar district.

The district administration said they tried their best to persuade villagers to vote.

"Villagers had announced a few months ago that they will refrain from voting. Their main grievance was about water supply. Though the village is being supplied water through a pipeline, they claimed it was not enough and demanded another pipeline," said Morbi Collector and District Election Officer I K Patel.

"Even today senior officials went to the village and urged them to cast vote. But no one turned up at the polling booth," he added. "When we told them there are plans to lay a new pipeline, villagers asked us to give the assurance on paper. As the model code of conduct was in place, it was not possible to give it in writing. Such an assurance on the day of polling would also set a wrong precedent," the Collector added.

