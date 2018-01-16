To keep a check on over-charging bills, private hospitals may be asked to put a cap on profit margins

Private hospitals have come under the scanner after cases of negligence and over-charging bills were reported in such places. To keep a check on the functioning of these hospitals, a committee has asked them to prescribe only from the list of 376 drugs on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). In addition, the hospitals cannot charge a premium of more than 15 percent over market rates on diagnostic tests they conduct, reports Hindustan Times.

The nine-member committee was set up in December after a case of negligence was reported at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh and another case of overcharging at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurgaon, has put a question on the practices followed by private hospitals. The committee is headed by Delhi’s director general of health services.

For the drugs that are not mentioned in the NLEM list, the committee has suggested capping the profit at 50 percent on the procurement price.

“This will make a huge difference. The drug price control orders fix the rates of NLEM drugs by calculating a market average of the selling price of drugs in a particular category, ensuring some profit for manufacturers but not too much,” said Professor Vijay Bhalla, director, SGT College of Pharmacy, Gurgaon to the paper.

“Many pharmaceutical companies create irrational drug combinations just to get out of the NLEM list; this removes the cap on pricing and allows them to fix high MRPs,” he added.

As pharmaceutical companies do not get high-profit margins from NLEM drugs, the firms do not bring the drugs to the market. Hence, the committee has asked Delhi government to ensure that the NLEM drugs are also available at pharmacies.