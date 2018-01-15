App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 14, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

To attract more tourists, upgrade for Gujarat's 'Seema Darshan' plan

According to Gujarat Tourism Director, Jenu Devan, the government planned to build facilities like an exhibition centre and parking arrangement there with an aim to attract around 10,000 visitors every day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Gujarat government's ambitious border tourism project, the "Seema Darshan", is set to get an upgrade.

Gujarat Tourism Director Jenu Devan told PTI here that the government planned to build facilities like an exhibition centre and parking arrangement there with an aim to attract around 10,000 visitors every day.

"Border tourism or "Seema Darshan" was introduced last year and till now over a lakh tourists have already visited. We plan to build an exhibition centre that will depict the history and role of the security forces in the area. Facilities like parking, toilets and refreshment outlets will be constructed so as to make the visit comfortable," Devan informed.

He added that a sum of Rs 25 crore had been approved for the current fiscal by the state government.

related news

"Seema Darshan" is carried out at the border at Suigam outpost in Banaskantha district with visitors being taken from Jaloya village to Nedabet Point where Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tell them about the history of the area and the role it played during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

One of the highlights planned, he said, is a "Beating the Retreat" ceremony on the lines of the world-famous one at the Indo-Pak border at Wagah.

The ceremony at the Wagah border attracts thousands of people, where security personnel, currently from the BSF, have ceremonially carried out the "lowering of the flags" every day since 1959.

Border tourism on similar lines to Gujarat's "Seema Darshan" is also held at the Hussainiwala border in Punjab's Ferozepur.

tags #Gujarat #India #Tourism #trends

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.