TNDTE Result April 2017: Tamil Nadu DTE Diploma Result 2017 declared; check on intradote.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the TNDTED Result April 2017 or Tamilnadu Diploma Result 2017 on its official website Intradote.tn.nic.in, according to an update on tndte.info.

According to the calendar of events on tndte.org.in the central evaluation for the TNDTED was expected to begin on May 5 and the final Diploma Result 2017 was to be out on May 31. However, it got delayed.

Here is how candidates can check their result:

> Visit the official websites: Intradote.tn.nic.in or tndte.org.in

> Look for Polytechic courses tab

> Insert details like registration number, date of birth and other required details

> Submit to get the score card

> Do not forget to save a copy and take a print out

The Tamilnadu DTE conducted the Polytechnic examinations in April and May. The lateral entry admission for final year students of engineering is also based on the result for the TNDTE Diploma Result 2017.

The exams held in April and May were for the first semester to the final semester students. The practical exams commenced from March 27. Theory papers were held from April 4 onward.