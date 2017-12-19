App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 19, 2017 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC to invest Rs 5,493 crore to turn Thane into a 'smart city'

A new suburban train station which is will come up between Thane and Mulund will be called "New Thane", according to the city's additional municipal commissioner.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has planned an investment outlay of Rs 5,493 crore to make the city smart, a senior official said.

"We have planned an investment of Rs 5,493 crore to transform Thane into a smart city. The investment will be made mainly in the area development," additional municipal commissioner Sunil Chavan said at a CII event on smart cities on Tuesday.

Chavan said the Corporation has already undertaken various development projects like building roads, encouraging non-motorised transport like footpaths and bicycle tracks to make the city more liveable and citizen friendly.

"To ease the increasing pressure of existing Thane railway station, an alternative railway station is planned between Thane and Mulund with an investment of Rs 300 crore. While Rs 120 crore would be utilised for the station, the rest will be deployed for development of the area around the station," Chavan said.

This railway station, to be built on 15 acre of land parcel, will be named 'New Thane'.

"We will be spending Rs 70 crore for building a solar rooftop project on the station," Chavan said.

In a recent development, Tel Aviv Municipality has joined hands with Thane to replicate the civic transformation it underwent, using digital technologies, in the city.

#Current Affairs #India #infrastructure #smart city #Thane #Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

