Jan 01, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee congratulates grassroot workers as party celebrates 20th Foundation Day

The CM also thanked the people of Bengal for supporting the party and believing in her.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Trinamool Congress on Monday celebrated the 20th Foundation Day of the party across the state with Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee congratulating the grassroot workers for their tireless efforts in serving people.

"On January 1, 1998 @AITCofficial was formed. My best wishes to all 'grassroots' workers of the party who work tirelessly for the people. Many thanks to every citizen for your blessings & support. Greetings to Maa, Mati, Manush ," Banerjee said in a tweet.

TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi said the party will continue its fight against the divisive politics of the BJP in the days to come.

"As Mamata Banerjee is the only voice against the communal and divisive policies of the BJP, efforts are being made to corner us. But such efforts can't stop us… In the days to come, the people of this state and the country will fight against the communal BJP under the leadership of Banerjee," Bakshi said.

Echoing similar views, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said the BJP won't be able to stop the party from raising its voice against anti-people policies.

Banerjee had last week issued instructions to conduct various programmes today across the state to mark the occasion. The district leaders have arranged for flag-hoisting programmes and street corner meetings to discuss and highlight achievements of the party in the last six-and-a-half years.

The TMC was founded by Banerjee on January 1, 1998, with an aim to oust the then Left Front regime from power.

The party achieved its goal in May 2011 after forging an alliance with the Congress.

tags #India #Politics

