Dec 18, 2017 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams begins trial run of new darshan card system

Under the "Time slotted sarva darshan" system, devotees will get a computerised darshan access card which will mention the time at which they can have darshan of the presiding deity through a special entry at the queue complex.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that administers the famous Lord Venkateswara shrine near here today began a trial run of a new 'darshan system' to provide respite to devotees standing in queue for hours to offer prayers.

The trial run of the system would last a week before its full-fledged implementation by the TTD in the months to come, Temple Assistant public relations officer P Neelima said.

The TTD today allotted 21,000 cards under the new system. About 10,000 devotees have availed of the facility after producing their Aadhaar card, she added.

