Tiger Zinda Hai mints Rs 33.75 crore on opening day, to make at least Rs 125 crore in the first weekend

Living up to the expectations of his fans, Salman Khan has managed to keep the theatres fully occupied this weekend. Bhai fans celebrated the return of Tiger and how. Tiger Zinda Hai made a whooping Rs 33.75 crore in its opening day itself.

Apart from Babubhali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai opened with the highest numbers in 2017, staying a good Rs3.5 crore above Golmaal Again.

"The trend has been set for the weekend. The numbers are going to stay consistent over the Christmas weekend and by the end of Monday the film will easily touch Rs125 crore," said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

"The movie solely rides on the Salman Khan craze and gives the fan what they are looking for," Mohan added.

The success however is not restricted to the Indian market only. According to Boxofficeindia, Tiger Zinda Hai has collected close to $900,000 in the Gulf on the first day and this is without the Kuwait territiory, where the film is banned. Numbers also suggest that US/Canada has also started well with $450,000 on day one. Collections in the United Kingdom territory was around £150,000.

The film looks on course to become the highest opening of the year in the overseas territory, beating the Shahrukh Khan starrers Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal. There is also an outside chance of it getting into the top five openings in the overseas market, Boxofficeindia research said.