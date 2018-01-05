App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Those dividing society on caste-religion lines will be exposed: Yogi Adityanath

"The state government is committed to the security of UP's 22 crore people, the prosperity of farmers and the youth," the chief minister said after inaugurating schemes worth Rs 552 crore in Kisan Sahkari Mill compound in Sathiyav block .

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Those dividing the society in the name of caste and religion will be exposed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today as he stressed that his government was committed to ensuring the security of 22 crore people of the state.

"The state government is committed to the security of UP's 22 crore people, the prosperity of farmers and the youth," the chief minister said after inaugurating schemes worth Rs 552 crore in Kisan Sahkari Mill compound in Sathiyav block .

He said that it was because of the previous governments that the poison of casteism , communalism and terrorism spread in Azamgarh.

Adityanath stressed his government in its nine month of being in power had tried to wash it off totally and "now the image of Azamgarh would improve in other states as well as abroad and would be associated with development.

"Those who divided the society in the name of caste and religion will now be exposed," he said.

He alleged that funds were wasted because of the wrong policies of the previous governments.

"Those indulging in corruption and crime will be behind the bars...New employment opportunities will be created for the youth and all poor will have houses of their own by 2022," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.