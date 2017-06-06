This station in MP is going to get a five-star hotel and a multi-specialty hospital

Moneycontrol News

An office-cum-shopping complex, a multi-specialty hospital, and a five-star hotel. All at a railway station.

Habibganj, in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, is set to become the country's first railway station to be redeveloped as a public-private partnership, according to a report in Livemint.

First opened in 1979, the station is now set to get a makeover as a world class transit hub equipped with new-age amenities including travellators and underpassages.

The Bhopal-headquartered Bansal Group was last year given operation and maintenance responsibilities for eight years along with land on a 45-year lease.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will launch the re-development work on Friday.

The Bansal Group will initially invest Rs 100 crore to revamp the station and an additional Rs 350 crore will be invested to develop four commercial complexes, increasing the area to more than 17,000 square metres.

Solar energy will power the environment-friendly station's six lifts, 11 escalators, and three travellators, apart from two underpasses for arriving passengers.

In addition, there will be parking facilities for 300 cars, 850 two-wheelers, apart from rickshaws, taxis, and buses.

The project is being overseen by Indian Railway Station Development Corporation, a special purpose vehicle formed by the railway unit Ircon International Limited and Rail Land Development Authority.

SK Lohia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IRSDC, was quoted as saying that the Bansal Group will take care of all station facilities including food stalls, retiring rooms, power, platform maintenance and parking.

However, the Railways will continue to be responsible for core operations such as train and parcel movement, signalling and ticketing.