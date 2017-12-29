App
Dec 29, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This state's government offices will start 30 minutes earlier in 2018

The new decision will affect the work timings of over four lakh employees who work in various government offices and institutes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government of Assam has asked its employees to reach office 30 minutes early from the beginning of 2018. The decision, which will see the change of government office timings from existing 10 am to 5 pm to 9.30 am to 5 pm is aimed at improving the work culture of government officials.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the decision was made by the state government after a cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday. “Beginning January 1 next year, all government employees will have to report for work at 9.30 am. They will get a 30 minutes lunch break from 1.30 pm to 2 pm,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary was quoted saying in the report.

Earlier Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while addressing a meeting had urged government employees to reach offices early so that people do not have to wait to get their work done. “Why should you wait till 10am? Start coming to office at 9.30am since the sun rises earlier in Assam than the rest of India. By developing such work culture you can inspire future generations,” he had said.

The new decision will affect the work timings of over four lakh employees who work in various government offices and institutes. The employees have so far responded positively to the new decision and urged the government to ensure that all officials including senior staff would follow it. “There’s nothing to complain about the change. The government should have discussed the issue with us and it should ensure that officers too are made to comply,” Basab Kalita, President of Sodou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP), the umbrella body of government employees was quoted in the report.

The move also comes at the back of demands in the North East that the region should have a separate time zone as the sun rises much earlier in the region compared other parts of India.

tags #Assam #India

