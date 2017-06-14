App
Jun 14, 2017 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Let's go back in time and see what happened on this day in history.

This day, that year: Wheels set in motion for Partition

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 14, which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1947, the Congress Working Committee headed by Sardar Patel gathered in New Delhi to draft the resolution for the acceptance of the Mountbatten Plan, paving way for Partition which would carve out Pakistan from India. The resolution was later presented before the All India Congress Committee.

The Mountbatten Plan aimed at an immediate transfer of power on August 15, 1947 as well as dividing Bengal and Punjab, so that a consensus could be reached between the Congress and the Muhammad Ali Jinnah-led Muslim League when Pakistan would be formed.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history:

June 14

