This day, that year: Goa becomes India's 25th state

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 30 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1987, the Goa government accepted the 57th Constitutional Amendment and gave up its territorial claim. Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi helped pass the bill that made Goa a full-fledged state, 26 years after the Portuguese-ruled territory officially became a part of India.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history: