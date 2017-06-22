This day, that year: Subhas Chandra Bose creates the Forward Bloc
Let's go back in time and see what happened on this day in history.
Moneycontrol News
While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 22, which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.
On this day in 1940, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), a regional political party, was founded by Subhas Chandra Bose. It was a revolutionary party with a leftwing nationalist ideology.
The Nagpur Conference of the Forward Bloc was held from June 18-22 1940. Bose, as the President of the political party, resolved to win Purna Swaraj or complete independence for India. The formation of the Bloc remains a historic episode as it acted as a catalyst in India's freedom struggle.
