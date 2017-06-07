This day, that year: One half of India's most successful tennis pair is born

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 7 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1974, Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi was born. In 1997, he became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam when he won the mixed doubles event at the French Open with Japan's Rika Haraki. What followed was a successful partnership with fellow Indian Leander Paes. The duo won two Grand Slams in 1999 and won several tour titles.

The pair had a famous falling out, but teamed up for international events such as the Olympics and Asian Games, winning a gold in the latter.

During a two-decade career, Bhupathi won a total of 12 Grand Slams, including mixed doubles success with Sania Mirza. He is now the non-playing captain of India's Davis Cup team.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history: