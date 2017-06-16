App
Jun 16, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This day, that year: Nation bids adieu to 'deshbandhu' Chittaranjan Das

Let's go back in time and see what happened on this day in history.

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 16, which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1925, India bid goodbye to deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, a pioneering figure in Bengal during the non-cooperation movement against British Raj. He also founded the Swaraj Party after severing ties with Mahatma Gandhi's Congress faction in 1923.

His contributions are not just limited to being a revolutionary figure in India but his versatility extends to being a lawyer, poet and a journalist who founded an anti-British Raj newspaper named 'Liberty'.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history:

June 16

 

