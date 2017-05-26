App
May 26, 2017 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This day, that year: Ab ki baar Modi sarkar

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history.

This day, that year: Ab ki baar Modi sarkar

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 26 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 2014, Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's 15th Prime Minister. After toppling their main contenders UPA and winning 336 seats out of 543 seats in Lok Sabha ten days earlier, the largest mandate in 30 years, NDA government stormed their way into power.

Three years into power, Modi government paved way for various game changing reforms like Goods and Services Tax, demonetisation and the controversial Aadhaar. In Modi’s three years, the stock markets have touched lifetime highs.

However, the government has been criticised for not giving enough attention to key sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history:

This day that year

