This day, that year: Mayawati becomes India's first Dalit Chief Minister
Let's go back in time and see what happened on this day in history.
Moneycontrol News
While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 3 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.
This day, in 1995 BSP's Mayawati became the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh without the powerful BJP's support. She single-handedly rose as the second woman CM of the state.
