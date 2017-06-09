App
Jun 09, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Let's go back in time and see what happened on this day in history.

This day, that year: Lal Bahadur Shastri ushers in life after Nehru

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 9 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1964, Lal Bahadur Shastri was sworn in as the second Prime Minister of India, a fortnight after Jawaharlal Nehru died in office. Nehru had been at the helm for the 17 years since India had achieved independence.

Shastri was instrumental in raising the “Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan” slogan that pays tribute to the farmers tilling the land and the soldiers on the border, which still rings strong today.

He led the country past its food shortage crisis, supported the White Revolution and was instrumental in winning 1965 Indo-Pak war against Pakistan.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history:

June_9

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Lal Bahadur Shastri

