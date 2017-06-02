This day, that year: India's greatest showman takes his final bow

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 1, which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

It was on this day in 1988 when India's iconic film star Raj Kapoor passed away. The famous actor, director and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is remembered for his prominent roles especially the one played by him in 'Mera Naam Joker'. Did you know that the movie 'Anand' was inspired by Raj Kapoor?

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history: