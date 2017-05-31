App
May 31, 2017 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This day, that year: Bangladesh refugee crisis has India in a bind

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history.

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on May 31 which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1970, then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called for international help with regard to the refugee crisis which arose due to the Bangladesh (then known as East Pakistan) Civil War.

There was an overwhelming 2 million East Pakistan refugees.  Communicable diseases such as cholera and small pox had become a menace in the relief camps, prompting the Prime Minister to seek assistance.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history:

This day that year may 31

