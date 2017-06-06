App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 06, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This day, that year: D-Day, a turning point in World War II

Let's go back in time and see what happened on this day in history.

This day, that year: D-Day, a turning point in World War II

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 6, which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1944, the Allies of World War II invaded the coast of Normandy in France, an event which is now marked as D-Day. Around 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces launched the largest amphibious military assault in history along a 50-mile stretch on five fortified beaches in Normandy.

The assault, code-named "Operation Overload", resulted in the Normandy battle leading to the liberation of Paris and other French territories from Germany's Nazi Regime and proved to be a turning point in World War II which ended a year later.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history:

Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_Copy_

 

tags #Business #India #World War 2

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.