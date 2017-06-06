This day, that year: D-Day, a turning point in World War II

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 6, which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1944, the Allies of World War II invaded the coast of Normandy in France, an event which is now marked as D-Day. Around 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces launched the largest amphibious military assault in history along a 50-mile stretch on five fortified beaches in Normandy.

The assault, code-named "Operation Overload", resulted in the Normandy battle leading to the liberation of Paris and other French territories from Germany's Nazi Regime and proved to be a turning point in World War II which ended a year later.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history: