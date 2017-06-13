This day, that year: A batting gem is born

Moneycontrol News

While one shouldn't dwell in the past, it shouldn't be forgotten either for it shapes events which play out in the future. Moneycontrol takes a look at some of the crucial episodes on June 13, which had a bearing on the fortunes of India and the world.

On this day in 1905, cricket legend KS Duleepsinhji who played Test cricket for England in the 1930s was born in Gujarat. The esteemed Duleep Trophy is named in his honour.

He started his cricketing career as batsman in Cambridge University, Sussex. Averaging 58.5 and ranked among one of the best Test batsmen ever, his career was cut short by illness.

Let's go back in time and see what else happened on this day in history: