you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 13, 2017 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Third generation 'Nag' missile successfully tested by DRDO

The "fire and forget" third generation anti-tank guided missile 'Nag' is equipped with the highly advanced Imaging Infrared Radar (IRR) seeker with integrated avionics, technology which is possessed by very few nations.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully test fired anti-tank missile 'Nag' in a desert in the western sector of Rajasthan.

"The missile successfully destroyed the target in today's mission," defence sources said.

The "fire and forget" third generation anti-tank guided missile 'Nag' is equipped with the highly advanced Imaging Infrared Radar (IRR) seeker with integrated avionics, technology which is possessed by very few nations, sources said.

The tests, which were witnessed by scientists from the DRDO, Defence Lab, Jodhpur, senior officials from armed forces among others, concluded today.

G Satheesh Reddy, the scientific adviser to the defence minister and DG (missiles and strategic systems), who also witnessed the launch, said the successful flight test has strengthened the country's defence capabilities.

DRDO chairman Dr S Christopher congratulated the team who were a part of the mission.

