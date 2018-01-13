App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 13, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Day after SC judges protest, Justice Ranjan Gogoi says there is no crisis

"There is no crisis," he told PTI on the sidelines of a programme, when asked about the way forward to resolve the crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, one of the four senior Supreme Court judges who virtually revolted against the country's chief justice over "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders, today said "there is no crisis".

"There is no crisis," he told PTI on the sidelines of a programme, when asked about the way forward to resolve the crisis.

Asked whether their act had amounted to a violation of discipline, Gogoi refused to comment, saying, "I have to catch a flight to Lucknow. I cannot talk."

The senior apex court judge was here to attend the eastern regional meet of the state legal services authorities.

In an unprecedented move, the four senior Supreme Court judges -- justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- had called a press conference in New Delhi yesterday and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and that many "less than desirable" things had taken place.

Unless the institution was preserved, "Democracy will not survive in this country," they had stated.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Justice Ranjan Gogoi

