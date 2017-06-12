The Ugly Indian: How this group is cleaning India's mess

Moneycontrol News

In a 2016 report, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar had pointed out that 62 million tonnes of waste is generated annually in the country at present.

However, one doesn't need to look at the data to know just how littered out streets are. The question is what we can do? Can we blame the government or can we wield the broom in our hands to clean up the mess in our city? The second option seems difficult but it can guarantee us a cleaner society. The proof of which is a group of anonymous volunteers that goes by the name ‘The Ugly Indian’.

Bengaluru was the first city that started seeing transformations on its streets. From paan (betel leaves) stains on walls, to potholes on footpaths, to piled up garbage on the pavements everything is fixed by them. Since its inception in 2010, the group has fixed many spots through its campaign ‘SpotFix’. If people don’t want to do the ugly work, drop a message on Facebook and The Ugly Indians will take care of it.

Want to join The Ugly Indian group? Here’s what you have to do:

One can be a member of this group by sending a mail to The Ugly Indian or by registering name and email address on their Facebook page. The only guideline for the volunteers is 'kaam chalu mooh band' (stop talking, start doing).

Lead your own way

The group is leaderless as the belief is they don’t require a face to represent their organisation. Names and identities of the Ugly Indian remain hidden and they reply to the media only via mail. When one of the members of the group gave a TED talk, it was a man with a mask that shared their work on the group’s behalf.

Products by The Ugly Indians

The group has also come up with products like Tere Bin and WonderLoo and their new venture is Smart Waste Drop Box which was installed in Victoria Layout in Bengaluru on June 2 for a trial period until June 10. Volunteers of the group showed residents how to segregate waste and how to use smart waste drop boxes.

What a waste

In August last year, the then Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change late Anil Dave in Lok Sabha had said that Central Pollution Control Board’s 2014-15 report had estimated generation of 15,342 tonnes of plastic waste in the country, out of which, 9,205 tonnes were reported to be recycled, leaving 6,137 tonnes uncollected and littered.

The government is doing its bit, can we?