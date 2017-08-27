The nine Supreme Court judges who delivered the Right to Privacy judgment

Moneycontrol News

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right of everyone in India. The unanimous judgment was delivered by nine-judge constitution bench.

Here are the nine judges who guaranteed your right to privacy:

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar

Justice Jasti Chelameswar

Justice S A Bobde

Justice R K Agrawal

Justice R F Nariman

Justice A M Sapre

Justice D Y Chandrachud

Justice S K Kaul

Justice S A Nazeer