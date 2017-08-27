App
Aug 24, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The nine Supreme Court judges who delivered the Right to Privacy judgment

The unanimous judgment was delivered by nine-judge constitution bench

The nine Supreme Court judges who delivered the Right to Privacy judgment

Moneycontrol News

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right of everyone in India. The unanimous judgment was delivered by nine-judge constitution bench.

Here are the nine judges who guaranteed your right to privacy:

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar

Aadhar_Lawyers2

Justice Jasti Chelameswar

Aadhar_Lawyers3

Justice S A Bobde

Aadhar_Lawyers4

Justice R K Agrawal

Aadhar_Lawyers5

Justice R F Nariman

Aadhar_Lawyers6

Justice A M Sapre

Aadhar_Lawyers7

Justice D Y Chandrachud

Aadhar_Lawyers8

Justice S K Kaul

Aadhar_Lawyers9

Justice S A Nazeer

Aadhar_Lawyers10

tags #India #Right to Privacy #Supreme Court

