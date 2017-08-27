The nine Supreme Court judges who delivered the Right to Privacy judgment
Moneycontrol News
In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right of everyone in India. The unanimous judgment was delivered by nine-judge constitution bench.
Here are the nine judges who guaranteed your right to privacy:
Chief Justice of India J S Khehar
Justice Jasti Chelameswar
Justice S A Bobde
Justice R K Agrawal
Justice R F Nariman
Justice A M Sapre
Justice D Y Chandrachud
Justice S K Kaul
Justice S A Nazeer