The Madarsa in Agra where over 200 Hindu students study

Madarsas are generally viewed as centres for imparting Islamic teachings or where you can learn just Arabic or Urdu only. However, there is one Madarsa in Agra which is breaking this myth.

The Moinul Islam Madarsa Darautha, besides teaching Urdu, Arabic and Farsi, also conducts classes in English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Computer Science. The inclusion of these subjects in the study curriculum has helped the Madarsa attract students from other religions as well.

The Madarsa, which did not have a single Hindu student 10 years ago now has 202 Hindu students along with 248 Muslim kids studying there, reported India Today. The change in the curriculum was brought nearly 50 years after the Madarsa was established in 1958.

There are a total of 18 teachers in the Madarsa including 14 maulanas to teach the usual subjects and four teachers to teach the other subjects. Students from Standard I to Standard X get ‘duniyavi taleem’ in the Madarsa.

Non-Muslim students are also gaining knowledge of Urdu and Arabic. “I have a lot of Muslim friends and one day, I thought that besides Hindi, English and Computer Science, why not I study Urdu and Arabic?" the report quoted Priyanka, a student of Standard IV in the Madarsa. However, maulanas said that no student is forced to take up any subject.

Another student Deepti said that since her house is near to the Madarsa and all her friends study there, she asked her father to enrol her in the Madarsa.

"Giving in to Deepti's choice, I got her admitted in the madrasa and now she enjoys studying there. For the past two years, she is also studying Urdu and Arabic besides general subjects," Deepti's father Mahendra Singh said.