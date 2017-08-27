Test your knowledge — Quiz of the week

Aug 25, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Take this quiz and get your weekly dose of trivia.
Several developments — major and small — which may shape the future course occurred this week. Test your knowledge and get your weekly dose of trivia.
Name the first Indian woman to file a writ petition against triple talaq.Ishrat Jahan ,Shayara Bano ,Gulshan Parween,Aafreen Rehman ,
Nandan Nilekani was Infosys CEO from ____.2002-2007 ,2001-2006,2004-2009 ,2003-2009,
How many bank unions went on a strike against the privatisation of PSBs on August 22?10,12,9,14,
India's Defence Ministry has issued a global tender for ___ helicopters.200,259,280,234,
Name Google's latest version of Android OS.Nougat,Oreo,Pistachio Panna,Ginger bread,
Aadhaar is mandatory for open school exams.TRUE,FALSE,
Name the Chairman of Railway Board resigned after series of rail mishaps.Pradeep Kumar,K.B.Nanda,AK Mittal ,Ashwani Lohani,
When does Hyundai plan to launch an electric car in India?2020,2022,2024,2030,
The new Rs. 50 note has a ____ motif.Palm tree,Hampi,Parliament of India,Himalaya Mountain,
Name the president of Tata Motor's Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace.Banmali Agrawala,Nasser Munjee,Ralf Speth,Falguni Nayar