Test your knowledge—Quiz of the Week

Several developments — major and small — which may shape the future course occurred this week. Test your knowledge and get your weekly dose of trivia.

Name the first Indian woman to file a writ petition against triple talaq.

Nandan Nilekani was Infosys CEO from ____.

How many bank unions went on a strike against the privatisation of PSBs on August 22?

India's Defence Ministry has issued a global tender for ___ helicopters.

Name Google's latest version of Android OS.

Aadhaar is mandatory for open school exams.

Name the Chairman of Railway Board resigned after series of rail mishaps.

When does Hyundai plan to launch an electric car in India?

The new Rs. 50 note has a ____ motif.

Name the president of Tata Motor's Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace.