App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 25, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Test your knowledge — Quiz of the week

Take this quiz and get your weekly dose of trivia.

Test your knowledge — Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge—Quiz of the Week

Several developments — major and small — which may shape the future course occurred this week. Test your knowledge and get your weekly dose of trivia.

Name the first Indian woman to file a writ petition against triple talaq.

Ishrat Jahan

,Shayara Bano

,Gulshan Parween

,Aafreen Rehman

,

Nandan Nilekani was Infosys CEO from ____.

2002-2007

,2001-2006

,2004-2009

,2003-2009

,

How many bank unions went on a strike against the privatisation of PSBs on August 22?

10

,12

,9

,14

,

India's Defence Ministry has issued a global tender for ___ helicopters.

200

,259

,280

,234

,

Name Google's latest version of Android OS.

Nougat

,Oreo

,Pistachio Panna

,Ginger bread

,

Aadhaar is mandatory for open school exams.

TRUE

,FALSE

,

Name the Chairman of Railway Board resigned after series of rail mishaps.

Pradeep Kumar

,K.B.Nanda

,AK Mittal

,Ashwani Lohani

,

When does Hyundai plan to launch an electric car in India?

2020

,2022

,2024

,2030

,

The new Rs. 50 note has a ____ motif.

Palm tree

,Hampi

,Parliament of India

,Himalaya Mountain

,

Name the president of Tata Motor's Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace.

Banmali Agrawala

,Nasser Munjee

,Ralf Speth

,Falguni Nayar

tags #Business #India #quiz

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.