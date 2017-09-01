Sep 01, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Test your knowledge — Quiz of the week
Take this quiz and get your weekly dose of trivia.
Several developments — major and small — which may shape the future course occurred this week. Test your knowledge and get your weekly dose of trivia.
Mumbai recorded ___ mm rainfall between August 29 and August 30 in 2017.940.1 mm,298.5 mm,331.4 mm,441.5 mm,
In a rape case, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to ___ years in jail.10,20,15,30,
According to RBI, ___ % of Rs 1000 notes did not return after demonetisation.1.3%,99.0%,98.7%,7.5%,
Uber hired ___ as the new CEO.Mark Okerstrom,Travis Kalanick,Barry Diller,Dara Khosrowshahi,
ISRO's IRNSS-1H satellite, which failed to launch, focused on ___.GPS tracking,Clicking images,Weather tracking,Disaster detection,
Nestle India is considering to enter ___ segments in India.Pet care,Coffee machine,Water,All the above,
The second RBI list of corporate loan defaulters mentions ___ companies.70-80,35-40,25-30,50-65,
Which Indian pharma firm launched pain relief tablets in the US this week?Cipla,Aurobindo,Ajanta Pharma,Sun Pharma,
Google created Castle, a 'fake city' in ___ to test its self-driving cars.Chicago,Toronto,Beijing,California,
What is the extended deadline to link Aadhaar to social welfare schemes?December 31,September 30,November 15,January 1