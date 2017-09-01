Test your knowledge — Quiz of the week

Several developments — major and small — which may shape the future course occurred this week. Test your knowledge and get your weekly dose of trivia.

Mumbai recorded ___ mm rainfall between August 29 and August 30 in 2017.

In a rape case, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to ___ years in jail.

According to RBI, ___ % of Rs 1000 notes did not return after demonetisation.

Uber hired ___ as the new CEO.

ISRO's IRNSS-1H satellite, which failed to launch, focused on ___.

Nestle India is considering to enter ___ segments in India.

The second RBI list of corporate loan defaulters mentions ___ companies.

Which Indian pharma firm launched pain relief tablets in the US this week?

Google created Castle, a 'fake city' in ___ to test its self-driving cars.

What is the extended deadline to link Aadhaar to social welfare schemes?