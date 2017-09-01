App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 01, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Test your knowledge — Quiz of the week

Take this quiz and get your weekly dose of trivia.

Test your knowledge — Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge — Quiz of the week

Several developments — major and small — which may shape the future course occurred this week. Test your knowledge and get your weekly dose of trivia.

Mumbai recorded ___ mm rainfall between August 29 and August 30 in 2017.

940.1 mm

,298.5 mm

,331.4 mm

,441.5 mm

,

In a rape case, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to ___ years in jail.

10

,20

,15

,30

,

According to RBI, ___ % of Rs 1000 notes did not return after demonetisation.

1.3%

,99.0%

,98.7%

,7.5%

,

Uber hired ___ as the new CEO.

Mark Okerstrom

,Travis Kalanick

,Barry Diller

,Dara Khosrowshahi

,

ISRO's IRNSS-1H satellite, which failed to launch, focused on ___.

GPS tracking

,Clicking images

,Weather tracking

,Disaster detection

,

Nestle India is considering to enter ___ segments in India.

Pet care

,Coffee machine

,Water

,All the above

,

The second RBI list of corporate loan defaulters mentions ___ companies.

70-80

,35-40

,25-30

,50-65

,

Which Indian pharma firm launched pain relief tablets in the US this week?

Cipla

,Aurobindo

,Ajanta Pharma

,Sun Pharma

,

Google created Castle, a 'fake city' in ___ to test its self-driving cars.

Chicago

,Toronto

,Beijing

,California

,

What is the extended deadline to link Aadhaar to social welfare schemes?

December 31

,September 30

,November 15

,January 1

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

