Territorial Army jawan killed by militants, bullet-riddled body found

A 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan was abducted and killed by militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir while he was on leave, officials said on Saturday.

The jawan's bullet-riddled body was recovered from an orchard in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said.

The deceased was identified as Sepoy Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of village Senzen in Shopian, the official said.

"The individual was posted in a Territorial Army unit in Bandipora district (of north Kashmir)," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Kalia said Dar was on leave till November 26.

"While on leave, he was possibly abducted and killed by terrorists," the defence spokesman said, adding that the matter was being investigated by the police.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned Dar's killing.

"Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed, a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian. Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the Valley," Mehbooba said on Twitter.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the Territorial Army jawan's killing.

"The murder of young Irfan Dar is a very tragic & reprehensible act. My unqualified condemnation & heartfelt condolences to his family," he tweeted.