Temple runs and caste equations: A look at the Congress campaign in Gujarat

For more reasons than one, this year’s assembly election in Gujarat has been an eye opener. The fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party has had to pull out all the big guns in its not-so-modest repertoire for the campaign is indicative of some sand shifting beneath its feet.

For the last couple of decades, Gujarat has been one of the party’s strongest forts and for the better part of that duration, it was unthinkable that the BJP would have to struggle through an election as long as Narendra Modi was alive and well. But even Modi’s reputation and charisma, not to mention all the hours he took out from his busy schedule just to campaign in the state, could not keep the Congress from posing its arch rival a serious challenge.

This year, as has been the case in the last four or five assembly elections, it was very apparent from the beginning that the Congress did not have one charismatic leader who had it in him or her to sway voters. But call it timing or fate, this happened to be the first time the BJP did not have one either. And trying to make the most of this, newly elected party president Rahul Gandhi put his best foot forward.

Gandhi, who has been the face of the Congress party’s campaign in Gujarat right from the outset, had very little going for him when it all started. He was only vice president of the party back then, had a very unenviable reputation as a politician, and was the subject of much ridicule. But the newest Gandhi to hold the party president’s post can sleep peacefully knowing he has come a long way from there and is being taken seriously for the first time in living memory.

One of the highlights of Congress’ campaign this time was that it was marked by a subtle Hindutva approach, which did no harm to the party’s popularity in Gujarat. Just like his opponent, Gandhi began his campaign with a visit to the iconic Somnath Temple. The intent was to softly declare that he was as Hindu but the plan backfired when opposition leaders found out that the Gandhi scion had checked himself into the temple as a non-Hindu visitor. Prime Minister Modi, who was campaigning only 25 km from the temple on that day, made sure to mention that Gandhi’s great-grandfather and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had been opposed to the building of the temple.

Gandhi quickly tried to parry the attack by saying it was the party’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi who had made the mistake. He went on record to say that the members of his family have long been ‘bhakts’ of Lord Shiva and started a series of temple visits that quickly earned the name ‘temple run’ from the opposition. According to Congress officials, Gandhi visited close to 25 temples during the campaign. A DailyO report noted that the party was trying to shed the pro-minority image it had acquired under Sonia Gandhi’s tenure and as a result, Muslim voters were left largely unaddressed in the party’s manifesto.

Of course, the soft Hindutva approach was not the only weapon the Congress deployed. For all his shortcomings, Gandhi seemed to have worked really hard on his oratory skills and came across as a noticeably more refined public speaker. With the support of the Patidar community, which has been at loggerheads with the BJP for the last couple of years after the state government came down heavily on its protests for reservation, the Congress president managed to make himself heard in way that we had never seen him do before.

Gandhi also used social media to good effect when he started asking one question a day to the ruling government and the Prime Minister about controversial issues. He posed 14 questions in all and this incited a response from the BJP, which recently published a list of metrics comparing today’s Gujarat with the one it took over in 1995.

Through his speeches, Gandhi tried addressing the anger simmering in different groups across the state towards the BJP, particularly the Patidars, the Dalits and the Other Backward Castes (OBCs). All three communities have chosen young leaders for themselves and this was instrumental in them seeing Gandhi in the same light. His “Jai Bhim, Jai Bhavani and Jai Sardar” chant is but a manifestation of securing the caste matrix, which is what many believe will be the key to Congress winning this election.

However, a Scroll report noted that while Patidar leader Hardik Patel had made his anti-BJP stance quite clear, the demand of a 27 percent share of the OBC reservations will end up clashing with the interests of the Alpesh Thakor-led OBC community. Nonetheless, the fact remains that Congress has more of a chance with these communities than BJP does. To offset a loss of support from any one of the communities, the party also tried wooing tribal communities that account for 15 percent of Gujarat’s voter base.

Another highlight of Congress’ campaign was the attention it paid to traders who had felt the pain of the Goods and Services tax rollout. The party also tapped into the resentment of small and medium enterprises, which are largely cash-based businesses and were crippled as result of the government’s demonetisation move last November. Rahul Gandhi went on to stoke the fire in trader hubs like Surat and Rajkot. Even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke openly about the pitfalls of these moves. A major part of Congress’ rhetoric was also made up of questions over issues like lack of jobs in Gujarat, lack of clean drinking water, and woes of farmers in the state. Another issue that was focused on was the empowerment of women.

A summary of Congress’ campaign would be incomplete without the mention of its one huge foot-in-the-mouth moment. This came when senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar took a shot at Prime Minister Modi by calling him a ‘neech aadmi’. Modi, who is far too superior a politician to ignore an opportunity like this, extracted the maximum possible brownie points from it. Another regrettable incident was when Congress member Shehzad Poonawala spoke about how the Congress’ internal systems are rigged to favour the Nehru lineage.

The fire was put out with Aiyar’s suspension from the party but the damage was done. Aiyar had attracted a lot of flak from BJP leaders, his own party members, and from Modi himself, and therefore had to be distanced quickly. But Modi, who was never going to let this go that easily, went on to say that a meeting was held at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house that was attended by Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Pakistan High Commissioner, India’s former vice president and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh on Wednesday hit out at his successor on the eve of the first phase of the Gujarat polls, accusing him of spreading "falsehood and canards" to score political points and sought an apology for his "ill-thought transgression", even putting out a video message to attack Modi over his remarks insinuating that the Congress leader colluded with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls. He said it was unfair to question the nationalism of public servants.

Despite all these setbacks, the Congress has done enough this time around to make sure that the BJP has the toughest time it has ever experienced since it first took power in Gujarat. Experts are somewhat divided on who will win this election, with BJP remaining a clear favourite. But even a serious but unsuccessful challenge on the Prime Minister’s home turf would be enough to upset the balance of things as we move towards the 2019 general elections.