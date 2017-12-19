Temple president donates his land to a mosque in coastal Karnataka

The President of a Hindu temple committee has donated his land for the expansion of a mosque in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. The development is surely a welcome news from the communally sensitive region.

As per a report in The Times of India, Mohan Rai, a native of Olemundovu village under Keyyur gram panchayat near Mangaluru donated 12 cents of his personal property for the expansion of an adjacent mosque.

The mosque authorities had reportedly requested Mohan Rai, the President of Eliya Sri Vishnumurthy Temple to provide land for their expansion plan. In response to this, Rai who actively participates in the programs of the mosque readily agreed to hand over the land to the temple authorities.

“The masjid is located close to my property and the committee needed additional land. Though we are of different faiths, we have only one god. Hence, we have to respect all religions. We should not discriminate in the name of religion. God has given me everything and I am donating a part of it," Rai was quoted saying in the report. "Every Indian should show such generosity. There is nothing in this nation that is bigger than Hindu-Muslim unity," said Hussein Darimi, convener of Renjaladi Islamic Centre.

The act comes at a time when the entire coastal belt of Karnataka is witnessing law and order problems. There are fears rising that with the state elections around the corner tensions in the region could lead to large-scale violence in the name of religion. Recently, a death of a youth under mysterious circumstances in the Honnavar town had brought the state to the edge for a few days.