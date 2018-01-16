App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 16, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana to bring key changes in land record administration

The system aims at facilitating immediate changes in land records whenever any transactions take place, thus avoiding delays in the process.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government would soon introduce a system similar to the 'core banking network', used in banks, in the administration of land records.

The system aims at facilitating immediate changes in land records whenever any transactions take place, thus avoiding delays in the process.

"The core banking network system would be introduced. Entries and changes would be done immediately in the passbooks of (lands) buyer and seller. We are arranging high capacity computers and servers for this," said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a meeting with district collectors.

The changes would be updated in a proposed website, named 'Dharani', according to a state government release.

related news

Rao said "revolutionary changes" would be initiated in the administration of land records from March 12.

He said 'Pattadar' (land ownership) passbooks would be distributed to land owners from March 11.

"Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said that from March 11, Pattadar passbooks should be distributed in all the villages," the release quoted the CM as saying at the meeting.

The Pattadar passbooks would be distributed in view of the land records updation and "purification" (rectification) exercise recently carried out in the state.

Rao said 93 per cent of land was found to be without any disputes (in the land records updation programme).

He also talked about the changes proposed to be brought in the Panchayati Raj system. A new Panchayat Raj Act is proposed to be enacted.

The number of village panchayats is likely to increase by another 4,000 from the present 8,684, the Chief Minister said.

The government is discussing various aspects of the Panchayati Raj system, including whether to conduct direct or indirect elections, the release quoted him as saying.

The budget session of the Legislative Assembly would be held from March 12, he added.

tags #India

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.