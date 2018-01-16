Telangana to bring key changes in land record administration

The Telangana government would soon introduce a system similar to the 'core banking network', used in banks, in the administration of land records.

The system aims at facilitating immediate changes in land records whenever any transactions take place, thus avoiding delays in the process.

"The core banking network system would be introduced. Entries and changes would be done immediately in the passbooks of (lands) buyer and seller. We are arranging high capacity computers and servers for this," said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a meeting with district collectors.

The changes would be updated in a proposed website, named 'Dharani', according to a state government release.

Rao said "revolutionary changes" would be initiated in the administration of land records from March 12.

He said 'Pattadar' (land ownership) passbooks would be distributed to land owners from March 11.

"Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said that from March 11, Pattadar passbooks should be distributed in all the villages," the release quoted the CM as saying at the meeting.

The Pattadar passbooks would be distributed in view of the land records updation and "purification" (rectification) exercise recently carried out in the state.

Rao said 93 per cent of land was found to be without any disputes (in the land records updation programme).

He also talked about the changes proposed to be brought in the Panchayati Raj system. A new Panchayat Raj Act is proposed to be enacted.

The number of village panchayats is likely to increase by another 4,000 from the present 8,684, the Chief Minister said.

The government is discussing various aspects of the Panchayati Raj system, including whether to conduct direct or indirect elections, the release quoted him as saying.

The budget session of the Legislative Assembly would be held from March 12, he added.