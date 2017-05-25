App
May 25, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tejas Express' maiden journey a forgettable one; passengers vandalise LCD screens, pocket headphones

Passengers reportedly stole headphones and tried to take out TV screens, in process damaging some screens.

Tejas Express' maiden journey a forgettable one; passengers vandalise LCD screens, pocket headphones

Moneycontrol News

Tejas Express, which has been dubbed as an airplane on rail track, seems to have had a rather forgettable maiden journey. The Mumbai-Goa train returned with LED screens smashed and toilets soiled. Passengers reportedly stole headphones and tried to take out TV screens, in process damaging some screens.

The train — that covers more than 600 kilometers in less than nine hours — is plush with state-of-the-art amenities such as LCD TVs, WiFi, CCTVs, headphones, tea and coffee vending machines, bio-vacuum toilets and sensor-based touchless water taps. It can run at the speed of 200 km per hour.

Multiple media reports said about 12 “high quality” headphones were stolen and a few of the LCD TVs installed had scratches on them. The headphones and LCD screens are part of Indian Railways' mission to make the rail journey an attractive proposition for passengers.

The train, flagged off by Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on Monday, returned from Goa on Tuesday.

Tejas Express coaches seats are equipped with LCD screens.

The railways is zapped by passenger behaviour as they expected them to return the headsets after the journey, instead of pocketing them. In long-distance trains such as Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express, passengers return pillows and blankets and the railways had expected them to leave headphones intact.

The railways now plans to sensitise passengers on etiquette and urge them to refrain from misusing the amenities on-board Tejas Express.

Tejas Express at A Glance

Route — Mumbai-Goa

Travel Time — 9 hours

Distance — 600 km

Amenities — LCD TVs, WiFi, CCTVs, headphones, tea & coffee vending machines, bio-vacuum toilets and sensor-based touchless water taps

No. of Seats — 992; chair car and executive class

Ticket cost — Rs 1,185-Rs 2,940

Frequency — 5 days a week

