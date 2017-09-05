Teacher's Day: Here are some Indian politicians who have been teachers in the past

Moneycontrol News

Second President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on whose birthday India today celebrates Teacher's Day was once termed as the politician in the shadow. Globally there have been many teachers who later turned became politicians.

The list of Indian politicians who have also been established academicians is probably endless.

Here's a list of some known politicians to look back on this Teachers’ Day who've also been teachers in their past careers before plunging into politics: -

Manmohan Singh

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati April 24, 2014 (Courtesy: Reuters)

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has an unmatched reputation as an Economist and academic and this probably played into practice when he was handling the Finance and Corporate Affairs way back in 1991. He is also attributed with “saving the Indian economy” back then with the rollout of the LPG (liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation) reforms.

The former PM began his academic career as a Senior Lecturer of Economics from 1957-59 and had also held the position of Professor at Panjab University in Chandigarh between 1963-65.

After his three-year stint at United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, he came back in 1969 to become a professor of Internation Trade at the Delhi School of Economics.

Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati addressing press conference at her residence in Lucknow (Courtesy: Reuters)

BSP president Mayawati is another teacher-turned politician in Uttar Pradesh. The four-time chief minister started out as a teacher in Inderpuri JJ Colony in Delhi. She was studying for civil services examination when she met late Kanshi Ram who persuaded her to join politics instead.

Mayawati, however, does not meet her former students and neither is she inclined to revive her relationship with the past.

Yogendra Yadav

The BSP president is averse to 'goondaism on the campus' and had banned student union polls in 2008. "She is averse to 'mobocracy' that rules the campus and even the BSP does not have a youth wing or a student-wing like other parties", said an aide of the BSP leader.

Yogendra Yadav addressing to Farmers participating in the kisan mukti sansad at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi (Coutesy: Getty Images)

Present leader of Swaraj India and former Aam Aadmi party member, Yogendra Yadav is a senior fellow at the Centre for Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) since 2004. He also happens to be the founder-director of Lokniti, a research programme on comparative democracy of the CSDS.

Yadav was educated in Sriganganar where he did his BA from Rajasthan University. He completed his Masters degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and moved on to receive the M.Phil degree from Punjab University in Chandigarh.

He was a professor of Political science at Panjab University, Chandigarh from 1985 to 1993. He is also a recipient of the Malcolm Adiseshiah Award for Development Studies in 2008 and Global South Solidarity Award by the International Political Science Association in recognition of outstanding work on the politics of the developing world in 2009.

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Courtesy: Reuters)

Samajwadi Party's Netaji, Mulayam Singh Yadav, is a trained teacher and was once a lecturer in Karhail in Uttar Pradesh .

Mulayam Singh Yadav has a Bachelors’ degree in Political Science from K.K College in Etawah, a BT degree in Political Science at AK College in Shikohabad and an MA degree in Political Science from the BR College under Agra University.

Subramaniam Swamy

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy talking to media persons on the issue of Ram Mandir issue in the Supreme Court during the Parliament Budget Session on March 21, 2017 in New Delhi, India (Courtesy: Getty Images)

The man who is known for his controversial remarks holds a PhD in Economics from Harvard University that he completed in 1965. He joined the faculty as an assistant professor and later he was promoted to an associate professor at Harvard in 1969.

Swamy later took up an opportunity to be a professor of Mathematical Economics at IIT Delhi, however, he was removed from the position in early-1970s by the IIT Delhi Board, only to be reinstated later by the Supreme Court.

He continued in the position till 1991 after which he resigned to become a cabinet minister.

Swamy served on the Board of Governors of the IIT, Delhi (1977–80) and on the Council of IITs (1980–82). He also taught economics courses in summer session at Harvard until 2011.

Murli Manohar Joshi

Manohar Joshi ,83, former Human Resource Development Minister is now is now an MP from Kanpur (Courtesy: Reuters)

The former BJP chief holds a PhD degree from Allahabad University and he served as a professor of physics at his alma mater.

His inclinations for leadership started to take root as he became the General Secretary of the University Teacher's Association of Allahabad from 1971-73 and the President of the University Teacher’s Association, Allahabad from 1987 to 1990.