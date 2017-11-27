Teacher in Odisha's 'child labour free' district forces tribal students to work at farm for Rs 100

A teacher from Odisha has been accused of forcing three tribal girl students into doing farm work. The teacher had allegedly lured students on the pretext of giving gifts but forced them to work for a daily wage of Rs 100.

The news emerged after parents and locals started agitating in front of the school demanding action against the teacher. According to the report by The New Indian Express, Sangeet Sarita Munda, a teacher at the Upgraded Upper Primary (UGUP) School in Mayurbhanj district - which has been declared as child labour free - lured three girls studying in Standard VI and Standard VII last Monday in the name of giving them new dresses and made them work at a farm in her native village in Keonjhar district. They returned only on Friday after their parents threatened legal action against the school authorities.

The teacher had allegedly taken the girls without the consent of the parents. “My daughter had gone to the school on Monday like other days. But when she did not return home, I inquired with the school teachers, one of whom said Munda has lured three students to engage them in farm activities,” Babun Haiburu, one of the parent was quoted saying in the report.

The protest against the action remained intense even after the teacher submitted a written apology to the school managing committee. Protesters pacified only after the arrival of local MLA Padmacharan Haiburu and Assistant Block Education Officer Jagdish Nayak at the spot.

Collector Surendra Meena has ordered a probe into the incident. District Project Coordinator of Sarva Siksha Abhijan Bibekananda Sahu said Thakurmunda Block Education Officer has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, adding that Munda, who was appointed on contractual basis could be disengaged if found guilty.