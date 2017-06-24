App
Jun 24, 2017 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS inks pact with Hyderabad engg college for collaboration

The city-based JNTUH College of Engineering and IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which they will collaborate in various areas.

"Under the MoU, TCS shall support the JNTUH students and teachers through industry-oriented workshops, faculty development programmes, student internships and projects, and research fellowships. The JNTUH will support TCS in its learning, hiring and research requirements based on mutual convenience," JNTUH said in a statement here.

V Rajanna, Vice-President, TCS, and A Venugopal Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, signed the MoU, will be in force for a period of three years, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajanna said that TCS and JNTU have been working together for more than a decade and this renewal of the MoU reinforces our partnership.

"We will continue to work with JNTU in various dimensions, including faculty development programmes, student workshops and internships, among other initiatives. TCS' research scholar programme has been extended to JNTUH," Rajanna said.

