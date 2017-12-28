App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 27, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taxmen begin scrutiny in premises linked to VK Sasikala

Such premises where the procedure has begun include those related to an alcoholic beverages brewery, Midas Distilleries near here where searches were conducted last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Income Tax sleuths have begun the exercise of examining documents at premises related to recent searches on 187 locations including those linked to jailed sidelined AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Such premises where the procedure has begun include those related to an alcoholic beverages brewery, Midas Distilleries near here where searches were conducted last month.

The distillery is linked to Sasikala through her relatives.

The exercise involves lifting of prohibitory orders under which documents, materials or articles like jewellery were placed securely in the premises that were raided.

related news

"We are lifting the prohibitory orders in stages," a senior official told PTI.

The relaxation covers premises where searches were conducted including at locations connected to Midas Distilleries, he said.

The exercise marks procedural formalities vis-a-vis raids nearing the completion stage.

During this process, documents or items placed under prohibition would be evaluated.

Following this, such items may either be taken into custody by authorities or will be handed back to the assessees.

Last month, tax sleuths carried out simultaneous multi-city raids on 187 premises including those linked to sidelined leaders Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran and Tamil television channel Jaya TV over suspected tax evasion.

The searched premises include those belonging to Jaya TV (Mavis Satcom Ltd), its associates, Jazz Cinemas, Midas Distilleries, a jewellery outlet and other firms.

Dhinakaran had slammed the Centre over the issue.

tags #AIADMK #Current Affairs #Income Tax #India #Politics #VK Sasikala

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.