Tata Motors to commence Nexon bookings from next week

Tata Motors today said bookings of its upcoming compact SUV Nexon would commence from September 11.

The model can be booked at any authorised dealership of the company with an amount of Rs 11,000 from September 11, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"With the Nexon, we have set new benchmarks in India’s fastest growing SUV segment," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek said.

The Nexon will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Honda WR-V and Hyundai Creta which are priced in the range of Rs 7.1 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.

The model would come with brand new 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel powertrains.

"As per our turnaround strategy, we are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve our market share and bring products faster to market," Pareek said.