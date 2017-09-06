App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 06, 2017 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors to commence Nexon bookings from next week

The model can be booked at any authorised dealership of the company with an amount of Rs 11,000 from September 11, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata Motors to commence Nexon bookings from next week

Tata Motors today said bookings of its upcoming compact SUV Nexon would commence from September 11.

The model can be booked at any authorised dealership of the company with an amount of Rs 11,000 from September 11, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"With the Nexon, we have set new benchmarks in India’s fastest growing SUV segment," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek said.

The Nexon will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Honda WR-V and Hyundai Creta which are priced in the range of Rs 7.1 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.

The model would come with brand new 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel powertrains.

"As per our turnaround strategy, we are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve our market share and bring products faster to market," Pareek said.

tags #India #Nexon #Tata Motors

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.