App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 22, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 for October likely out today; check on intradote.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) may declare the TNDTED Result April 2017 or Tamilnadu Diploma Result 2017 for October on its official website Intradote.tn.nic.in, according to an update on tndte.info.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) may declare the TNDTED Result April 2017 or Tamilnadu Diploma Result 2017 for October on its official website Intradote.tn.nic.in, according to an update on tndte.info.

Although the TNDTED website had earlier listed the result for November to be declared on December 27, a press release on TNDIPR said the result will be out on December 22.

TNDTED exams for odd semester were held in October and November according to the calendar of events on tndte.org.in. The publication date for the October Diploma Result 2017 was scheduled as December 22.

Here is how candidates can check their result:

related news

> Visit the official websites: Intradote.tn.nic.in or tndte.org.in

> Look for Polytechic courses tab

> Insert details like registration number, date of birth and other required details

> Submit to get the score card

> Do not forget to save a copy and take a print out

Results for the Tamilnadu DTE exams conducted for Polytechnic in April and May were out on June 5. Lateral entry admission for final year students of engineering is also based on the result for the TNDTE Diploma Result 2017.

The exams held in April and May were for the first semester to the final semester students. The practical exams commenced from March 27. Theory papers were held from April 4 onward.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.