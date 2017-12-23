Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 for October likely out today; check on intradote.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) may declare the TNDTED Result April 2017 or Tamilnadu Diploma Result 2017 for October on its official website Intradote.tn.nic.in, according to an update on tndte.info.

Although the TNDTED website had earlier listed the result for November to be declared on December 27, a press release on TNDIPR said the result will be out on December 22.

TNDTED exams for odd semester were held in October and November according to the calendar of events on tndte.org.in. The publication date for the October Diploma Result 2017 was scheduled as December 22.

Here is how candidates can check their result:

> Visit the official websites: Intradote.tn.nic.in or tndte.org.in

> Look for Polytechic courses tab

> Insert details like registration number, date of birth and other required details

> Submit to get the score card

> Do not forget to save a copy and take a print out

Results for the Tamilnadu DTE exams conducted for Polytechnic in April and May were out on June 5. Lateral entry admission for final year students of engineering is also based on the result for the TNDTE Diploma Result 2017.

The exams held in April and May were for the first semester to the final semester students. The practical exams commenced from March 27. Theory papers were held from April 4 onward.